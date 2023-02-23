Aberdeen alderman stepping down, city will plan special election

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – Once again, the City of Aberdeen will hold a special election.

John Allen, Alderman for Ward 5, told the mayor and city council that his last day will be March 1. Allen apparently is stepping down because of health issues.

Allen has served several terms as alderman and even run for mayor of Aberdeen.

Mayor Charles Scott told WCBI the board will discuss the date for a special election for Ward 5 at their next board meeting on March 7.

