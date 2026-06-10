Chickasaw K9 Unit takes first place in the “Hard Dog, Fast Dog’ competition at annual MLEO Summer

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Congratulations are in order for a Chickasaw K-9 officer and his partner.

Deputy B J Gladney and his partner, Asin, attended the annual MLEOA Summer Conference and Certification. During the event on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, Deputy Gladney and Asin took some top honors.

The K-9 Unit took first place in the “Hard Dog, Fast Dog’ competition. They also took first place in the Narcotics Detection competition.

Deputy Gladney keeps Asin with him around the clock and says constant training is part of their routine.

As a K-9 handler, it is a lot different than just riding a dog around, I mean, my dog and I do a lot of training, it doesn’t matter if it is rain, sleet, or snow, we are out training and want to thank the sheriff for giving us the opportunity to participate since 2019 in a lot of events,” said Deputy Gladney.

Asin is a multi-purpose dog, and can track lost people, or suspects, apprehend suspects, and also sniff out narcotics and other contraband.

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