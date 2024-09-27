Aberdeen Aldermen finalize and approve fiscal year 24-25 budget

Budget has no tax hike from the aldermen, but a proposed pay hike for city workers had to be scrubbed

ABERDEEN, MISS. (WCBI) – This is the first budget process for Aberdeen Mayor Dwight Stevens, who said that despite many challenges, aldermen made some tough choices, but came in with a budget that has no property tax hike for residents.

“They realized we do not have any excess money. We need to keep the city operating. That is what they did,” Stevens said.

The $6.6 million budget was approved by a vote of 4 to 1, with Alderman Nicholas Holliday casting the lone dissenting vote.

The Mayor said there were many challenges, including a decrease in property value assessments. Some projects required major repairs such as a retaining wall that failed at the port, and the rising cost of supplies it takes to operate a city.

Taken off the table, was a proposed 3% pay hike for city workers.

“We do not have the money to give everybody raises and we certainly do not want to raise citizens, in Aberdeen, property tax. It is a very unpopular thing when we are trying to make the city move forward, raising property taxes is not a way to invite new people to town,” Stevens said.

Stevens points out there are several promising economic development projects – a proposed solar farm, port improvements and others – but he points out those will take time before any tax revenue is generated.

Residents living inside the Aberdeen School District will see a millage increase, but ward five Alderman Shea Cain said the school system is on the upswing and major improvements were needed.

“This year, they have more programs going on and things of that nature, made some upgrades, needed to do so. It is well within their right. We wish we could do more for the school system. As Mayor Stevens said, we are proud of the school system, and proud of their B rating, looking for that A rating,” Cain said.

Cain said another challenge is working with assessed property values the state last updated sometime before 2019. He said once those are brought up to date, it should make a positive difference in future city budgets.

According to the last U S Census, there are approximately 5,000 residents of Aberdeen.

