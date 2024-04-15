Aberdeen alderwoman faces charges related to poll worker incident

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – An Aberdeen alderwoman was arrested and being held in jail for different alleged incidents.

64-year-old Lady Garth was served with two misdemeanor warrants for simple assault and disturbance of an election.

The charges stem from an incident with an election worker during the city elections on April 2.

Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook said the charge concerning an election must be presented to a grand jury and requires an arraignment.

She also must serve five days in jail after being convicted of disturbing the peace in December 2022.

That conviction was held up by the state Supreme Court.

Crook said his deputies had been attempting to find Garth by calling and stopping by her home but were unable to get a response.

Deputies found her at a church service on Sunday and made a traffic stop once she left the service.

