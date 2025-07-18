Baldwyn man accused of stealing tires from R and R in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Baldwyn man is in the Lee County Jail accused of helping himself to a hot deal on a set of wheels in Tupelo.
The case began in April when four sets of tires and wheels were reported stolen from R and R Tire Express on West Main Street.
After reviewing evidence, investigators identified Phillip W. Rodgers of Baldwyn as a suspect.
Rodgers was arrested on Thursday, July 17.
He was charged with one count of Grand Larceny.
His bond has been set at $5,000.