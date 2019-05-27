Aberdeen American Legion members honor fallen soldiers

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI)- American Legion Post 26 in Aberdeen hosted their own Memorial day ceremony at Odd Fellows Rest Cemetery.

Several dozen people, including servicemen and women and their families, gathered to listen to guest speaker Rubel West.

- Advertisement -

Taps were played as well as the National Anthem.

There was also a flag folding ceremony to honor those who sacrificed everything in the line of duty.

“We take this day to honor the fallen veterans and today is a day that we normally do this. What a special time it is that we can congregate together. Hopefully, we’ll have a hundred people here today to help honor these fallen men and women,” said American Legion’s Buzzy Cullum.

Lunch was served at the American Legion Post 26 after the ceremony.