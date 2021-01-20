Aberdeen Board of Alderman votes to lift city-wide curfew

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – The city-wide curfew in Aberdeen has been lifted.

The Board of Alderman voted 3 to 2 Tuesday night to end the curfew took that place from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. every day.

Last year, the board enforced two different curfews to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The first curfew was put into effect from April 1 until Mid-May.

The most recent curfew was from December 7 until December 20.

Police Chief Henry Randle said this decision could not have come at a worse time, in regards to the global pandemic.