Aberdeen Car Troubles

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s the talk of the town in Aberdeen.

Mayor Maurice Howard’s city issued vehicle turned up 140 miles away.

There have been several stories to surface as to why.

“All those allegations are false,” said Howard.

That’s Howard’s take on the talk he is abusing his use of city property and proceeds

Earlier this month his city issued Crown Vic was found sitting in Alabama

“We found out about the car being over there by a police report issued by the Linden Police Department asking if the car was stolen. It turned up in their town and their police chief called our department and inquired about that,” said Ward 2 Alderman Doug Stone.

Howard says his vehicle was in Alabama but for good reason.

“I was there doing a housing development project for the city of Aberdeen, it’s under-housed bad, we need some new subdivisions in Aberdeen and there is a company that’s looking at doing some new subdivisions for the city of Aberdeen and that’s who I was there meeting with. I was also going to look at other subdivisions in which they have developed,” said Howard.

Stone says business or not the mayor was suppose to get the boards okay before taking trips for city business.

“There’s nowhere in our city charter that says I have to call the aldermen and ask them can I go and do business, no that’s in my job description,”said Howard.

Stone says it may be no coincidence the vehicle was parked where it was found.

“King Fisher pulp mill is who the mayor hauls pulp wood for and it’s reasonable to me to thing that the mayor parked the car there for the eight days while he was out with the truck hauling pulp wood. We had no indication of anyone being recruited economically from Linden, Alabama,” said Stone.

“I’m giving the car back to the city of Aberdeen. I’m giving my fuel man card back to the city of Aberdeen. If they want the $40, the $41 that I used to go and do business for the city I’m willing to even give that back. Not as an admission of guilt but just to say I’m tired of the pettiness. I’m ready to create jobs, to do great things for the city of Aberdeen,” said Howard.

The Board of aldermen voted to turn the situation over to the state Auditors office.