Aberdeen City Clerk And Board Attorney Fired

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – Just days after being sworn into office, newly elected leaders in Aberdeen are already making big decisions.

Board members voted to remove its city clerk and board attorney.

Jackie Benson had served as the city clerk for nearly three decades.

Robert Faulks had served as the board’s attorney for the past four years.

Tamanda Griffin will now serve as the city clerk and Walter Zinn will take over as the board attorney.

City leaders also voted to give Mayor Maurice Howard his full salary back.

A previous board cut Howard’s salary down to roughly $19,000.

Howard is now being paid $51,000.