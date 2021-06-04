Aberdeen Electric Customers Can Now Pay Bills Online

ABERDEEN, MISS. (WCBI) – Customers of the City of Aberdeen’s Electric Department can now pay their bill, and conduct other business, without leaving home.

The Electric Department can now receive payments online or through an app. Those new features became available at the end of May.

Customers can pay their electric, water, sewer and sanitation through the app or online. The technology also allows customers to make service requests and ask other questions, without having to call the utility department offices.

“If your street light is out, or security light is out in the backyard, you can take a picture of the pole , send in to service request, it will come to me in an email, my customer service representative, we will get the guys right out there on it, if you don’t want your trash picked up, going out of town for a week or something like that, go to service request and request all this, it comes straight to my desk,” said LaMarcus Thompson, general manager.

Thompson will host free training on how to use the APP for those who need some assistance. That happens next Monday and Wednesday in the parking lot of the utility department from eight until five.