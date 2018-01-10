Aberdeen Fills Ward 4 Seat

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI)- Voters in Aberdeen’s Ward 4 went back to the polls Tuesday to decide who will represent them on the city’s Board of Aldermen.

The seat became vacant with the death of Brunson Odom back in October.

Carolyn Odom and Dean Irvin led the initial voting and ended up in a run-off, and it looks like Carolyn Odom, the late Brunson Odom’s wife, will fill the remainder of the term on the board after 166 votes.

Irvin landed 98 votes.

City officials say since all her family was present, she was also officially sworn in Tuesday night.

Thursday was also the last day to qualify for another special election scheduled this month in Aberdeen. This time for the Ward 2 seat.

Three people have qualified for the seat. Lady B. Garth, Doug Stone and Terry Morgan is who city officials say will be in the running.

You may remember, controversy has been centered around as to whether or not a special election was needed after an attorney general’s opinion.

Right now, Cloyd Garth Junior holds the seat, but in the opinion of the Attorney General, Garth’s spot is a conflict of interest since he’s also the interim superintendent at the Hazlehurst school district.

Mayor Maurice Howard told WCBI in early January that Garth would hold the seat and it wasn’t a decision for the board to make.

However a special election is set for January 30th.