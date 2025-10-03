Aberdeen Firefighters consider walking out after no increase in pay

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – Aberdeen residents could be facing a reduction in services unless some city employees get an increase in pay.

Some members of the city’s fire department reportedly have been considering walking off the job.

A person with knowledge of the situation, who preferred to remain anonymous out of concern for their position, claims the city has promised raises, but those raises never came.

They said city leaders’ justification for this is that the department doesn’t make any money.

They also said they just want to make sure the firefighters are fairly compensated.

“Like I said, we’re just trying to get these guys up here compensated. Cause like I said, it’s a shortage in the fire department, man. Statewide, probably nationwide. You’re not going to help by not being fairly compensated, you know, trying to keep y’all, with turnover,” said anonymous.

Aberdeen City Leaders were scheduled to meet at 4 pm on Friday, October 3, to take up the issue.

