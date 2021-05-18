Aberdeen Hires New Basketball Coaches

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) — Aberdeen High School welcomed in a brand new era of basketball.

The Bulldogs hired Kelvin Young as the boys basketball head coach and Sanqueeta Meradith as the girls basketball head coach.

Young joins the Bulldogs after seven years away from the game. Prior to the time off, Young served as the Kemper County head boys basketball coach from 2009-2014.

Meradith grew up in Shannon, Mississippi before attending and playing basketball at the University of North Alabama. She comes to Aberdeen after serving as an assistant coach at Mount Paran Christian.