ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – The city of Aberdeen is remembering those who died during the terrorist attacks.

More than two dozen people gathered in front of city hall for the annual 9/11 service.

The Aberdeen High School J-ROTC presented the colors and guests performed songs and read poems.

Mayor Charlie Scott spoke to the crowd about the importance of remembering the heroes of that tragic day.