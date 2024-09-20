Aberdeen man arrested, charged for making terroristic threats

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Aberdeen man is accused of making a threat towards people attending an upcoming game.

Rashad Pargo was charged with making terroristic threats.

Amory police said the threat was made on Facebook.

In a press release, investigators did not say what type of threat was posted or which sporting event.

The Mississippi Department of Homeland Security and the district attorney’s office were consulted before Pargo was charged.

He remains in the Monroe County jail.

