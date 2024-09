Aberdeen alderman arrested on charges of domestic violence

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – An Aberdeen alderman faces charges.

Nicholas Holliday was charged with domestic violence and suspended license.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department made the arrest.

Both of the charges are misdemeanors.

Bond has not been set.

We are awaiting more details about the arrest.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X