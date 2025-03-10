Aberdeen man charged with felony Eluding in Monroe Co.
MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Sometimes it’s better just to take the ticket. That turned out to be an expensive lesson for an Aberdeen man.
On Friday, March 7, Monroe County deputies were conducting a traffic stop, when the driver, identified as Jaylin Brown, reportedly decided to make a run for it, leading the deputies on a short chase.
Brown lost control of his vehicle, and deputies arrested him.
Now, he was charged with Felony Eluding Law Enforcement.
He also faces 9 misdemeanor charges, including Possession of Marijuana in a Motor Vehicle.
His bond has been set at a little over 12,000.