Aberdeen man charged with felony Eluding in Monroe Co.

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Sometimes it’s better just to take the ticket. That turned out to be an expensive lesson for an Aberdeen man.

On Friday, March 7, Monroe County deputies were conducting a traffic stop, when the driver, identified as Jaylin Brown, reportedly decided to make a run for it, leading the deputies on a short chase.

Brown lost control of his vehicle, and deputies arrested him.

Now, he was charged with Felony Eluding Law Enforcement.

He also faces 9 misdemeanor charges, including Possession of Marijuana in a Motor Vehicle.

His bond has been set at a little over 12,000.

