Aberdeen man faces gun charge in connection to Starkville incident

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – An Aberdeen man is facing a gun charge in Starkville in connection with an incident at a fast-food restaurant.

23-year-old Orlando Rice was charged with discharging a firearm in the city limits.

It happened Sunday at Sonic on Highway 12 West.

Police said Rice reportedly fired a single gunshot into the air while two people were having an argument.

He later turned himself into the Starkville Police Department.

If you have information about this incident, call Starkville Police or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.

