Aberdeen man faces more charges after other alleged drug crimes

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Aberdeen man has already been arrested twice for alleged drug crimes.

Johnnie Lee Drake was arrested at his home on February 6 and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

This comes after an arrest on January 31 on two charges of sale of methamphetamine where he posted a $15,000 bond the same day.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says Drake began selling drugs the same day he posted bond on January 31.

He has been booked in the Monroe County jail has been booked in the Monroe County Jail 28 times.

