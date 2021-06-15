Aberdeen man identified after early morning shooting

The man killed in an early morning shooting in Aberdeen is identified.

The shooting happened about 12:45 AM in the 400 block of South Hickory Street.

Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley says 37-year-old George Deon Williams died in the driveway of his home from a gunshot wound.

Gurley says a suspect was later taken into custody by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and taken to the Aberdeen police department.

Williams will be taken to the state crime lab for an autopsy.

We have reached out to Aberdeen police for comment about the investigation.