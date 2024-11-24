Aberdeen man is arrested with multiple charges

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Aberdeen man is arrested and charged with Felony Fleeing and Possession of Stolen Property.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 21-year-old Jaqualon Markese Crawford Friday at his home without incident.

Crawford had outstanding warrants in Monroe County stemming from an incident earlier this month where he fled from Deputies in a Stolen Camaro.

The Camaro was wrecked in that pursuit and Crawford fled on foot.

Crawford also has charges in Alcorn County, Mississippi, and Chester, Tennessee for Felony Fleeing.

He also has Theft of a Motor Vehicle charges in Jackson, Tennessee regarding the 2019 Chevy Camaro.

