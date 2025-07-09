Several arrests made after a drug bust in Grenada Co.

GRENADA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Grenada County deputies made several arrests in a drug investigation.

49-year-old Terry Braxton was charged with several weapons and drug charges, including possession of a stolen firearm.

On social media, the sheriff’s department said Braxton was arrested last week after a traffic stop and search of his home.

His bond was set at $150,000.

46-year-old Jennifer Williams is also facing drug charges.

Deputies reportedly found meth on her during a traffic stop.

Meanwhile, Jadarius Taylor was charged with aggravated trafficking, along with other drug charges, and three counts of possession of a stolen firearm.

Investigators said Taylor ran from law enforcement when they went to his Highway 7 home with a search warrant.

Taylor was arrested a short time later, and the bond was set at $250,000.

