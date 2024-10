Aberdeen man is found guilty by a jury of his peers

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Aberdeen man was found guilty by a jury of his peers.

Ray Lenoir went to trial in Monroe County Circuit Court this week.

He was sentenced to 40 years in prison on a Trafficking Meth charge and 20 years on a possession of Cocaine charge by Circuit Court Judge John White.

Lenoir faces other charges, including multiple sell charges.

He was also arrested back in January for practicing law without a license.

