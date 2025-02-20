Aberdeen man pleads guilty to illegal drug distribution

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – An Aberdeen man was sentenced Wednesday, February 18, to 140 months in prison for distribution of methamphetamine.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 43-year-old Brandon Lenoir of Aberdeen pleaded guilty to the distribution of methamphetamine

Lenoir was sentenced in U.S. Federal Court in Oxford to 140 months in prison for drug trafficking and further sentenced to five years of supervised release.

Lenoir is a repeat offender having been convicted before for drug and firearms crimes.

The Drug Enforcement Administration and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics investigated the case.

