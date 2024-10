Aberdeen man pleads guilty to the Sale of Controlled Substance

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Aberdeen man pleaded guilty this week in Monroe County Circuit Court to the Sale of a Controlled Substance.

Brandon S. Lenoir, also known as “Cadillac,” pled to 30 years with 15 suspended, 15 to serve, and 5 post-release supervision.

He has federal charges pending as well.

