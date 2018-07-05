Aberdeen Mayor Salary Controversy

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI)- Aberdeen Mayor Maurice Howard’s salary is down 15 grand and the Board of Aldermen says it’s going to stay that way until the entire local government is of one accord.

“I am obligated to do what I have to do. This is business,” said Ward 3 Aberdeen Aldermen David Ewing.

Feelings echoed by the entire Aberdeen Board of Aldermen as they made the unanimous decision this week to cut $15,000 from Mayor Maurice Howard’s salary.

“His participation, his availability, his accountability, his commitment, when you took on this mayor job there is a description for what you do as a mayor. The day-to-day duties. Being available for the people. There’s somebody who wants to talk to you about business or just want to talk to you,” said Ewing.

Ward 3 Aldermen David Ewing says it’s a decision that has been carefully considered.

“The vote was not something that we did at the immediate time. The reason that we made our decision was not for one day. It was accumulative. It gain speed, so at the present time we had no choice. We could not spend the taxpayers dollars, unanswered dollars on employees, not just employee; employees. Everybody must do their part,” said Ewing.

Aberdeen residents have mixed feelings about the decision.

“If he’s not doing his job then maybe his pay should get cut. It would be the same for me. If I’m not doing my job my salary would be cut or I wouldn’t get a raise,” said one resident.

Another resident disagrees with the board’s decision.

“No, I really don’t think they should have cut it. They should have put it to the people but they just voted for it themselves. No I don’t think that was a good decision,” said one resident.

Ewing says it’s not a decision that’s personal for any of the board members and it was made with the best interest of the city in mind.

“The board is a team. A lot of knowledge, a lot of wisdom, we don’t mind having a young leader, that don’t bother us a bit but you must do your part. You cannot be bigger than life itself. So, a decision was made and we will stick with that decision hoping and praying that he will come back to us,” said Ewing.

Ewing says if the board and mayor can get on one accord they will consider reversal.

“Easily this board is very forgiving. This is a forgiving board but their emotions have been bruised, their pride has been bruised, their dignity has been bruised. So I’m appealing to his past pastoral side. Seek God first, humble yourself and come to us. We’ll be glad to work with you. It’s not about division. It’s not about race. It’s about purpose that why do this,” said Ewing.

Mayor Howard sent us a statement that reads in part “I’m more focused on bringing jobs to our community and helping our city employees with their low wages.” end quote.