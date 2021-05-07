Aberdeen mayor to hold series of town hall meetings

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – Aberdeen’s newly elected mayor is planning to hold a series of town hall meetings to hear from locals about their hopes and concerns for the city.

Mayor Charles Scott has been meeting with local, state, and national leaders to network with various agencies and share ideas.

- Advertisement -

Mayor Scott has also spent time with all of the city’s department heads, finding out their needs.

The mayor will hold a series of town hall meetings in each ward at the end of the month to hear from residents.

“At each event, we will have something different, currently, have my police department, we are looking at going back to community policing, and what kind of training we need to do to make that a better operation for our city, we’re doing a lot of good things, I think that will allow our city to go forward,” said Scott.

The meetings will be publicized on Facebook and the city’s web page.

Mayor Scott said the town hall meetings will take place in the evening.