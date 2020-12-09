Aberdeen Mayor will go to trial in February of 2021

ABERDEEN, MISS. (WCBI) – Aberdeen Mayor Maurice Howard will go to trial next year.

A continuance was granted to push Howard’s embezzlement trial to February first.

- Advertisement -

The recently re-elected mayor was indicted in October 2019 on five counts of embezzlement.

He’s accused of receiving about 35 hundred dollars in taxpayer-funded reimbursements for city-related trips.

The state auditor’s office accuses Howard of not going on those trips.

Howard’s original trial was set to begin December 14th but his attorney was disbarred.