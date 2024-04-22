Aberdeen men accused of stealing trailers from business in Amory

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two Aberdeen men were accused of stealing trailers from an Amory business.

Ashton Henderson and Jaqualon Crawford were both charged with three counts of grand larceny.

Investigators told WCBI that the trailers were taken from a Highway 6 business on April 16.

Police believe the men used a rental vehicle to take the property.

Henderson and Crawford were stopped by Monroe County deputies a day after the theft.

The trailers were found.

Both men are out of jail on bond.

