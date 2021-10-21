Aberdeen merchants hoping for a robust Christmas shopping season

Business owners say planning and preparation are key to a strong Christmas season

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – Businesses are gearing up for the Christmas shopping season, even as they deal with nationwide supply chain issues.

The shelves are fully stocked at “Ashley’s Boutique and Gifts”. Owner Ashley Patterson says if recent trends are any indication, this Christmas shopping season will be big.

“We had a wonderful Christmas last year, I think it was people being able to get back out and shopping was something fun, exciting, we had a wonderful Christmas last year and we are getting the same feeling this year,” Patterson said.

Lann Hardware owner Walter Lann says it has been a good year for the family-owned business, which has been in Aberdeen for more than 140 years. But he says supply chain issues will be felt by merchants and customers alike.

“Everybody is three months behind making merchandise. When people shut down and weren’t able to make merchandise, employees weren’t there. Everything got behind, and to me, people I buy from say it’s about three months behind. They will not catch up. It will be late in the next year, I think before we start catching up,” Lann said.

At Flora’s Collections, owner Flora Outlaw says she orders products throughout the year to ensure her women’s clothing store is fully stocked.

“I was told when I went in business, be able to get your stuff in two or three days. I don’t buy for spring and summer, I buy all year along,” Outlaw said.

Even with supply chain issues, merchants are expecting a robust Christmas shopping season, and Aberdeen has special events planned, such as an open house and a parade to help get people in the Christmas Spirit.

That Open House is set for November 7th. Also, all merchants wanted to be sure and stress the importance of shopping local.