Aberdeen native is now a doctor of physical therapy

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) -Many young men grow up wanting to be professional athletes, but Traveus Garth knew he wanted to help others.

“From early on like in 11th grade, I knew I was real interested in how the body moves, and how the muscles are attached to the bones, and all that really fit my interest,” said Dr. Traveus Garth, Doctor of Physical Therapy at Monroe Regional Hospital. “I also was interested in sports and how athletes recovered from injury.”

Garth received his Physical therapy assistant degree at Itawamba Community College in 2016, worked for the Noxubee County General Hospital as a physical Therapy Assistant, and about four years ago, began pursuing his doctorate in physical therapy.

“There were a lot of long nights and a lot of studying,” said Garth. “But I am glad that I did it.”

Garth completed his Doctor of Physical Therapy from Hanover College this summer and passed his state licensure exam to become a licensed Doctor of Physical Therapy, at the Monroe Regional Hospital.

Garth said being able to help those in need in his hometown, and in a rural community, is what makes the job so special.

“What I enjoy the most is seeing people have success,” said Garth. “On their journey, they come in with knee pain, back pain, a sprained ankle, or whatever it maybe, they are hurting, and sometimes that maybe the hardest part of their life. Being able to help them recover from that, and being on the other side of it, that brings me more joy than anything else.”

He also said he hopes his success inspires others.

“I tell people that I did not do anything that you cannot do,” said Garth. “I truly believe if you put God first, stay disciplined, set your goal and focus on it, I think that anybody can achieve whatever it is they set out to achieve.”

Garth said on average, he treats about 8-14 patients a day. He also said although it took a lot of studying, and hard work to become a Doctor of Physical Therapy, it was all worth it to be able to help people recover from injuries.

