Cumberland man faces felony drug charges in Webster Co.

WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Cumberland man is facing felony drug charges.

On March 26, Webster County deputies arrested Donald Horton for alleged felony possession of methamphetamine.

Horton was taken to the Webster County Jail.

He is currently out on at $15,000 bond.

