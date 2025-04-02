Man faces multiple misdemeanor charges in Webster Co.

WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Eupora man is facing multiple misdemeanor and felony charges.

On March 27, the Webster County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jarvis McComb for alleged Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, Malicious Mischief, Resisting Arrest, and Possession with Intent to Distribute.

McComb also faces other charges for no insurance, no tag lights, fleeing in a motor vehicle, and a suspended driver’s license.

McComb was taken to the Webster County Jail.

His bond had been set at $500,000.

