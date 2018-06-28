Aberdeen officials hope to bring an influx of jobs to the area

ABERDEEN Miss. (WCBI) – It’s a venture both the Aberdeen Board of Aldermen and Monroe County Board of Supervisors hope to get off the ground soon.

A Georgia company hopes to strike a deal that would bring more than 100 jobs to Aberdeen.

“Here we are with a golden opportunity to end a 20 year run with no jobs in the City of Aberdeen,” said Aberdeen Mayor Maurice Howard.

“This facility will manufacture a building material. If you think about a typical home, our building material will replace traditional walls, exterior walls, and the roof. In many cases our building material will replace the interior construction,” said Bradbury Logistics and Services LLC President Howard Harper.

Howard says this is something that could benefit the entire area, if it comes to pass.

“I’m pretty sure you could go out on the street corner, right now, and ask someone what it would mean to them to no longer have to drive 50 miles, 30 miles, 40 miles to their jobs but wake up and drive up the street to a job here in Aberdeen. I mean, that means the world to an individual that’s been doing that for a number of years,” said Howard.

Harper is Bradbury is originally from Mississippi. He says it would mean the world to him to be able to give back to the state that’s given him so much.

“I’m from the Greenwood area so that’s my first appeal and I still have a number of brothers and sisters who live in Mississippi a lot of relatives so I have a concern about the well-being of Mississippi,” said Harper.

County supervisors and the board aldermen will all have to sign off on the project, because the building Bradbury wants to buy is jointly owned by both city and county governments.