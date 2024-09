Aberdeen PD investigates Saturday morning shooting

The incident happened on Scales Steet around 6:30 a.m. on Sept. 7.

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – One person is shot in Aberdeen Saturday morning.

Aberdeen Police say the male victim who was shot in the leg is recovering and doing fine.

There are two suspects, one male and one female.

This is an ongoing investigation.

