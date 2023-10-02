Aberdeen police continue investigation of deadly crash

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – Aberdeen police continue to investigate a deadly accident.

The crash happened at the intersection of Highway 45 and South Meridian Street in Aberdeen on Sunday evening.

Coroner Alan Gurley said 71-year-old Robert Von Morgan Jr. died at Monroe Aberdeen Hospital after the accident.

Morgan was driving a motorcycle. Gurley said Morgan collided with a pickup.

The driver of the truck was also injured.

