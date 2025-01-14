Aberdeen Police investigate a shooting between father and son

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – A family argument turns violent in Aberdeen, leaving a father injured and a son dead.

Assistant Aberdeen Police Chief Kelly Drake said the shooting happened at Tucker Place on Monday, January 13.

It’s unclear what started the altercation.

Drake believes the son shot the father. That victim remains in the hospital.

Police do not believe the father fired a weapon.

Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley confirms there is a death investigation.

He said he would officially release the name of the son at the appropriate time.

