Aberdeen police make 2 more arrests in murder investigation

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – Aberdeen police made two more arrests in the shooting death of Leviathan Troope.

Chief Quinell Shumpert told WCBI that 29-year-old Antonio Sacus and 16-year-old Myles Ewing have been arrested and charged with murder.

Leviathan Troope was shot in the head at the corner of Drake and Wasson Streets on the night of December 5.

He and another person were tinting the windows of a car. Troope was outside the car holding a light while the other person worked inside when someone walked up and shot Troope in the head.

18-year-old Theodis Reese was arrested in late December and charged as an accessory to murder.

Reese had reportedly been wearing an ankle monitor that placed him at the scene at the time of the shooting.

The investigation is still open, and more charges may be possible.

