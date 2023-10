Aberdeen police make arrest in shooting investigation

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – Aberdeen police made an arrest in a shooting investigation.

Brandon Lenior was charged with aggravated assault.

Police Chief Quinell Shumpert said the shooting happened on Clayton Drive on September 28.

Lenior was arrested on October 2.

Shumpert told WCBI that the victim, Travis Gathings, remains in the hospital.

No word if a bond has been set.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter