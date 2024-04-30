MBI takes over officer-involved shooting case near Nettleton

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has taken over a shooting case from Monroe County.

As we first reported last night the officer-involved shooting near Nettleton injured one person.

Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook told WCBI that his deputies responded to a 911 call on Highway 6 near Nettleton.

When they got to the scene, two of the deputies were involved in a shooting with an armed suspect.

No deputies were injured.

The suspect was hit, and taken to North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.

The county is working to revoke the suspect’s bond for assaulting an officer.

