Houston police search for park vandals

HOUSTON, Miss. (WCBI) – A kid’s park in Houston has been vandalized and police are looking for who did it. HPD shared photos on its Facebook page.

Police said sometime in the last few days at least two people tagged most of the equipment at the Joe Brigance Memorial Park with a paint marker.

They believe the nicknames of the people involved are “Spooky” and “Draco.” Based on what was written all over the playground.

The park is across the street from Houston High School. HPD said they want to find who did this so they can “clean up their own mess.”

If you know anyone who was involved, call the Houston Police Department.

