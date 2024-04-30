Starkville police make arrest in shooting at Dawg Wash South

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville police made an arrest in a Monday night shooting incident.

Police arrested Devonte Lucious of Starkville and charged him with aggravated assault.

The charges stem from a shooting at the Dawg Wash South near the intersection of Louisville Street and Academy Road.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired at the car wash around 4:15 p.m.

Police said that both parties involved in the shooting left the area before they arrived.

They developed Lucious as a suspect and were able to pick him up this morning.

There were no injuries reported, and the case is still open.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Starkville Police or Golden Triangle Crimestoppers.

