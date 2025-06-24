Aberdeen prepares for the Blue and White Fest

The new festival is expected to draw locals and out of towners to Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, MISS. (WCBI) – At Pierce’s Place, they’re ready for the Fourth of July, and owner Judy Rash is also looking forward to this weekend’s Blue and White Fest.

“It is a tremendous blessing for all the businesses on Commerce Street,” Rash said.

Whether it’s Mardi Gras, the Bukka White Blues Festival, or a pilgrimage, Rash said festivals and special events can mean a big boost for local businesses.

“We stay open late, to coincide with everything going on on the street and they will shut down the street so people can have the freedom to move around shop all different stores, Pilgrimage was big for us, Mardi Gras is always big and we hope Blue and White will be the next big event that is coming along to help all of us,” Rash said.

The Blue and White Fest starts on Friday evening, June 27, with gospel music. Then on Saturday morning, June 28, a full day of soul and R&B music gets underway. There will be food trucks and vendors selling a variety of items on both days.

Ward 5 Alderman Jeremy Belle said the Blue and White Fest will promote unity in the community, and can also allow Aberdeen to shine for visitors.

“We are looking at not only relationships in town but relationships out of town, and think it will be good for merchants. People to shop in Aberdeen, see what it has to offer. They might even want to relocate here,” Alderman Belle said.

And while all vendor spots are taken, Alderman Belle said singers can sign up for a Gospel Voices talent contest on site, on Friday evening.

Belle said the Blue and White Fest will be an annual event, and he also wanted to thank all the sponsors for helping make the event possible.

For more information on the Blue and White Fest, go to the Aberdeen Blue and White Festival Facebook page.

