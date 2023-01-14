Aberdeen Public Utilities moves into new 10,000 square foot location

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – Customers of Aberdeen Public Utilities will notice major changes when they need to pay their bills in person or make a visit to the offices.

The offices, warehouse, and equipment are all in a new location.

As front office staff are busy answering calls, workers are busy in the warehouse.

Aberdeen Public Utilities has been in its new location for less than a week.

“Here at this office, we’re able to put everyone under one roof,” said LeMarcus Thompson, General Manager at APU.

LeMarcus Thompson is the general manager of Aberdeen Public Utilities and said the city purchased the old Stevens Auction property and buildings nearly a year ago. Renovations began this summer and were just completed.

The 10,000-square-foot building houses all offices, equipment, and a conference room. Bucket trucks, utility poles, and other equipment are stored on the property in the back of the building. Thompson said it has already made a big difference for employees and customers.

“Things are looking up for Aberdeen Electric, public utilities, I want it better for employees, customers, and citizens of Aberdeen. This is something great,” said Thompson.

Not only does the new headquarters for Aberdeen Public Utilities put everything under one roof, but it is also the first of what will be several government building projects along North Meridian Street.

“This facility is a cornerstone of what we expect to have happen on Meridian. Over the next few months, a year or so, we are expecting to have two other buildings, completed. One, new water department building and other law enforcement building, right across from sheriff’s station,” said Aberdeen Mayor Charles Scott.

The total cost for the project, including the real estate purchase was around $1.5 million. It is estimated it would have cost around $6 million to build a new headquarters.

Construction on the water department warehouse should start soon.

