Aberdeen public utilities receive donation for city funding

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – The Aberdeen community received a large fund from an organization to help those in need.

The funds were donated to help upkeep the city of Aberdeen and surrounding cities.

The main goal of the donation was to help out citizens for medical and educational purposes.

General manager of Aberdeen Public Utilities Lamarcus Thompson said that the funds will be a big help for the city of Aberdeen.

“TVA and all local LPCs all partner together with the community care fund and it is where the LPC and the TVA do matching funds and donate it to a nonprofit organization, it is something that happens maybe about two or three times a year,” said Lamarcus Thompson.

Thompson said he hopes that the funds will show that the city of Aberdeen is doing positive things.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter