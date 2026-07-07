Aberdeen School District Board of Trustees names Joseph Stone as Interim Superintendent

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI)- The Aberdeen School District is now under new leadership.

The Aberdeen School District Board of Trustees named Joseph Stone to serve as Interim Superintendent of the Aberdeen School District.

In a press release, the district shared that Stone has held numerous leadership positions.

Additional information regarding the search for the superintendent search process will be shared at a later date.

Stone will oversee the district’s daily operations while working closely with district administrators, faculty, staff, students, families, and the Board of Trustees.

Stone’s duties are effective starting today.

Additional information regarding the superintendent search process will be shared by the Aberdeen School District Board of Trustees as it becomes available.

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