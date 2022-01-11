Aberdeen school district returns to virtual learning model

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Only a week after the holiday season, and the Aberdeen School District is sending students back home.

This decision comes after a high number of positive COVID-19 cases were reported.

District leaders tell me as case numbers rise, so does the risk of transferring the virus.

Aberdeen school campuses will be virtual at least through January 14th.

” Last week, we had a high number of COVID-19 positive cases both in our students, and we had several faculty and staff members,” said Jeff Clay, the Superintendent.

Over 150 people are affected.

Clay says 43 people have tested positive for coronavirus, 109 others remain in quarantine.

That’s nearly 15% of the district’s population.

“We saw some numbers in our community, and our numbers dipped, so we just felt like it was in the best for our district to go virtual for one week,” Clay said.

The transition to virtual learning also happened in 2021 during the 4th wave of the virus.

Clay says while in-person learning is vital, district leaders need numbers to be lower before returning to class.

” We do a better job, and our kids do a better job of face to face. We’re fortunate enough that our students have a computer and iPad to use, “Clay said.

” It was the best call for our citizens and students. Virtual learning allows people to regroup and think about wearing the mask. It also gives folks time to get vaccinated,” Mayor Charles Scott said.

Scott is partnering with the district to encourage families to get the shot.

” With our parents and whoever our students are staying with, if they’re unvaccinated, there’s a chance our youth will catch it and bring it into the schools,” Scott said.

” The absolute best-case scenario is to have our kids in class, but safety is paramount. We’ll evaluate it at the end of this week,” said Clay said.

Aberdeen School District will release updated information about a return to campus as it becomes available.