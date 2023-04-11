Aberdeen school hosts ribbon cutting on new playground

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – Some Aberdeen students will take a break from class with a new playground.

A ribbon cutting was held Tuesday morning at Aberdeen Elementary and Belle-Shivers Middle for the areas.

The schools held fundraisers for the remodel.

Educators wanted a place where students had new equipment, including sensory equipment, and shade.

They believe this new space will help the kids learn inside the classroom.

“First, the money came from fundraisers. Our faculty and students did a phenomenal job with hosting a variety of fundraisers, and, of course, the district had to support it as well. So, we worked together to make sure we have this wonderful playground equipment. The equipment also does a list of things. It’s not only swings or a slide. It means so much to our students. It gives them the opportunity to build their social skills. Also, it promotes cognitive as well,” said Dr. Andrea Pastchal-Smith, Aberdeen School District Superintendent.

The playground is open for use.

