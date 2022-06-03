New Aberdeen School District superintendent discusses plan for students’ academic success

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – Wednesday, the Aberdeen School District announced that Dr. Andrea Pastchal-Smith will be their next superintendent.

Currently the principal at (Island) Eiland Middle School in Louisville, she has a history of getting the most out of her students during her 22 years in education.

“I have served as an elementary, middle and high school principal, along with central office experience as well,” she says.

On July 1, 2022, she adds superintendent to that list.

“It is our goal to improve the academic achievement of all students in the Aberdeen School District,” she says. “I’m looking forward to working with an enthusiastic team and community.”

Dr. Pastchal-Smith has an established track record of elevating students’ academic achievement wherever she goes.

Starting next month, Dr. Andrea Pastchal-Smith will be taking over as the new superintendent of the Aberdeen School District. Hear some of her goals to help increase student success tonight at 5+6 on @WCBINEWS pic.twitter.com/hgKW7ODFYA — Stephen Pimpo (@spimpojr) June 2, 2022

“Working collectively to meet those goals, we have increased elementary, middle and high school (results) at every level that I have served,” she says.

In 2017, West Elementary School had an F rating when Dr. Pastchal-Smith took over as principal. By the time she left, that rating had gone all the way up to an A.

Her current students at Eiland Middle School are trending in the same direction.

“Our benchmark scores continue to exceed each testing cycle,” Dr. Pastchal-Smith says. “Our students are doing well here.”

For that to happen in Aberdeen, she knows it will take the combined efforts of everyone at Aberdeen High, Aberdeen Elementary and Belle/Shivers Middle.

“It is our goal for all of our students to be proficient,” says Dr. Pastchal-Smith. “By working together collectively and collaborating to meet the needs of our students.”

Dr. Pastchal-Smith says she also plans on establishing programs to give parents the opportunity to become more involved.

“We’re providing resources and activities and workshops for parents to give them the best outcome to enhance their skills as they continue to provide the best quality for their child’s learning,” she says.

Dr. Pastchal-Smith says teachers and students at all three schools should expect to see her regularly.

“They will see a superintendent who’s very visible, who will be in the buildings, who will be in the classrooms,” she says.

Dr. Pastchal-Smith says she has already talked with her predecessor Jeff Clay, and says he shares her high expectations for Aberdeen students.