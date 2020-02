ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI)- Voters in Aberdeen will have a chance to hear from candidates for city offices and ask a few questions.

A Town Hall Candidate Forum will be held Tuesday February, 18th at city hall.

Those running for office in the city have been invited to attend.

Each candidate will have 10 minutes to state their positions, with a question and answer session to follow.

The public is invited to participate.